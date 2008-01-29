Judge OKs $160M Settlement In Liquidation Of Fla. Builder
The go-ahead for the settlement resolves 95 percent of the remaining liability in the underlying litigation, according to the liquidation trust. Only three defendants remain active, and they will not continue their appeals of the disputed disgorgement order from the bankruptcy court, which found that earlier settlement payments from Tousa to the lenders were...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login