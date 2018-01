7th Circ. Eyes Hurdles In Reviving NHL Opioid Death Suit

Law360, Chicago (January 11, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday seemed wary of restoring a wrongful death suit against the National Hockey League over former player Derek Boogaard’s opioid overdose death, saying his family may still have trouble bringing a suit even if they have to do so with a trustee pursuant to Minnesota law.



The three-judge panel expressed concerns that even if it agreed with the lower court’s application of Minnesota law to the family’s Illinois case, which requires trustees to bring wrongful death actions instead of the personal representatives...

