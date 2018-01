Chrysler Didn't Discriminate Against Ex-Worker, Panel Says

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Chrysler did not illegally discriminate against an African-American employee based on her race or gender when it fired her for performance issues, a California state appellate court ruled Wednesday while also reviving her claims that she was sexually harassed.



A three-judge panel for the Fourth Appellate District partly upheld a ruling by San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Bryan Foster awarding summary judgment to Chrysler, known officially as FCA USA LLC, over an array of bias and harassment claims made by former employee Nakita Rice....

