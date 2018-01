VA Hospital, Doctor Accused Of Overlooking Cancer Signs

Law360, Los Angeles (January 12, 2018, 3:09 PM EST) -- A U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in North Chicago and one of its doctors have been accused in a federal civil suit of failing to diagnose a patient’s prostate cancer despite elevated levels of cancer markers in his blood for years.



The suit, filed on Wednesday, charges the federal government, operator of the Capt. James A. Lovell Health Center, and Sara Syeda with negligence in failing to refer plaintiff Patrick Callen to a urologist much sooner, despite all the warning signs of prostate cancer. In...

