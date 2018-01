Schiff Hardin, Sullivan & Cromwell Steer $100M NYC Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (January 11, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- Schiff Hardin LLP represented MUFG Union Bank NA in connection with its $100 million loan to Sullivan & Cromwell LLP-counseled real estate investment trust Vornado for a property in Queens, according to records filed in New York on Thursday and an announcement from Vornado.



The loan is for the Center Building in Long Island City. The 471,000-square-foot office building is located at 33-00 Northern Blvd. and is close to the 36th Street subway station where the M and R trains stop, as well as the 39th...

To view the full article, register now.