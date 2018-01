JPMorgan Workers Strike $8.3M Deal With Bank On OT Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will shell out $8.3 million to end a proposed class action brought by assistant bank managers who alleged they were misclassified as overtime-exempt employees, according to a deal proposed in California federal court Thursday.



The sum will cover around $2.8 million in attorneys' fees, plus a payout pool of about $5.3 million for a group of roughly 2,000 class members who accused JPMorgan of making them do work like tellers but denied them overtime, according to a motion for preliminary approval of...

