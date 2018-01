UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- The last week has seen Airbus sue Axa and several other insurers, a sports betting and financial software firm lodge a suit against Barclays, and an appeal from an insurance brokerage that recently lost its U.K. license.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Nsiah v. Barons Finance Ltd. and others



Daniel Kwabena Nsiah filed a Part 8 alternative adjudication claim over the provision of financial services in the London Circuit Commercial Court on Jan. 5 against Barons Finance...

