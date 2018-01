Fla. High Court Agrees To Take Up Med Mal Appeal

Law360, Miami (January 11, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear the appeal of a directed verdict granted in favor of a doctor accused of improperly greenlighting anesthesia for a woman who died in surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her skull.



In a 4-3 decision, the high court agreed to take up the petition of the family of Maria Elena Espinosa, who are asking the justices to overturn a 2-1 decision by the Third District Court of Appeal affirming the directed verdict clearing Dr. Arturo Lorenzo of...

