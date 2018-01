Suit Over Rudy Gay's Damaged Rolls Is Barred, Court Told

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- A dealership's fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims against San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay and his sales agent over a damaged Rolls-Royce Phantom must be tossed because the economic loss doctrine bars them, the agent told a Missouri federal court Thursday.



Pro Motorsports LLC, which allegedly helped the basketball player buy the Phantom from St. Louis dealership STL Motor Cars in 2013 before he sold it back in 2016, told the court that the tort claims against the agent and Gay cannot move forward, because...

