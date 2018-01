Investors Want Abbott To Explain Delay In Alere Deal

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- Abbott Laboratories must turn over documents related to its motive for balking at and then renegotiating its $5.3 billion purchase of Alere Inc., Alere investors said Thursday in Massachusetts federal court, arguing that Abbott’s reasoning is key to their stock drop lawsuit against Alere.



In support of their motion to compel, the proposed class of investors told court that a central issue in the securities fraud dispute is whether, and to what extent, problems with Alere’s INRatio blood clotting measurement system motivated Abbott’s reluctance to proceed...

