FCC Pauses Review Clock For $3.9B Sinclair-Tribune Deal

Law360, Washington (January 12, 2018, 1:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission disclosed an open-ended pause Thursday to its informal 180-day “shot clock” for the review of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s $3.9 billion planned purchase of Tribune Media Co., with the agency wanting time to mull Sinclair’s divestiture proposals.



In a letter to the companies’ counsel released Thursday, the FCC’s Media Bureau announced the pause effective Jan. 4, based on an ex parte notice that day in which Sinclair counsel said the company was “evaluating divestitures” and other potential changes based on the agency’s...

To view the full article, register now.