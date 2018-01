Auto Parts Buyers Say Too Late To Revive Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, Washington (January 12, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- Purchasers of aftermarket vehicle components Thursday urged a Wisconsin federal court to uphold a default judgment potentially totaling $162 million against a pair of Taiwanese parts suppliers over price-fixing allegations, saying the companies’ attempt to resurrect the case comes too late.



A class of direct purchasers of aftermarket sheet metal auto parts slammed a request from Auto Parts Industrial Ltd. and Cornerstone Auto Parts LLC to set aside a default entry in the case, saying the companies knowingly risked default when they “abandoned” the case after...

To view the full article, register now.