Protesters Arrested After Immigration Advocate Held By ICE

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- Two New York City officials were among the 18 arrested Thursday in lower Manhattan as they protested the detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the head of an organization that advocates for sanctuaries for immigrants, the third individual nationwide with connections to the movement to be detained in recent days.



New York City Council members Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams were arrested as they protested the detention earlier in the day of Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, who had a...

To view the full article, register now.