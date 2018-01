Trump Extends Iran Sanctions Waiver But Wants Deal Remade

Law360, Nashville (January 12, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has again extended a sanctions waiver granted to Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, saying Friday it’s the final time he will do so unless the deal is significantly overhauled, as his administration announced additional sanctions against certain Iranian and related entities.



Trump agreed to another 120-day waiver on certain sanctions against Iran, suspended as part of the 2015 nuclear deal — formally the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — in which Iran agreed to curb its nascent nuclear weapons program...

To view the full article, register now.