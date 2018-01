What You Need To Know About The Latest Steel Trade Fight

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump may be poised to impose sweeping restrictions on steel imports following a report from the U.S. Department of Commerce issued to him on Thursday, signaling an end to a nearly yearlong saga examining the intersection of trade policy and U.S. national security interests.



As the president mulls his next move, Law360 catches you up on everything you need to know about one of the year's most intriguing trade battles.



How Did We Get Here?



Back in April, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross triggered an...

