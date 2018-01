Texas Atty Drops Suit Against Ex-Firm Over Fee Agreement

Law360, Houston (January 12, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Houston-area lawyer has dropped the suit against his former law firm Walne Law PLLC, in which he alleged the firm violated a fee agreement and denied his right to a share of fees from an underlying contract dispute that could yield millions of dollars in damages.



Andrew Raish, who brought the suit in September, filed a motion for nonsuit in Harris County District Court on Thursday, stating he “requests that the court” enter the order dismissing the lawsuit without prejudice. Counsel for Raish did not...

