Vietnam Asks WTO For Talks With US Over Fish Tariffs

Law360, Washington (January 12, 2018, 2:32 PM EST) -- Vietnam has urged the World Trade Organization to allow a consultation with the United States in the countries’ long-simmering dispute over frozen fish fillets, arguing that American anti-dumping measures have run afoul of international treaties.



In its Jan. 8 petition to the WTO, Vietnam argued that the United States’ “zeroing” practice in calculating anti-dumping duties, along with the way the duties have been administered among other issues, go against rules in the Marrakesh Agreement establishing the World Trade Organization. The alleged violations go back to 2010,...

