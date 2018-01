MLS, Electronic Arts Launch Esports League

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:17 PM EST) -- Major League Soccer has partnered with Electronic Arts Inc.'s EA Sports to create a esports league that will feature the best FIFA 18 players in from the United States and Canada going head-to-head while representing MLS clubs, the league announced Friday.



The partnership will allow for 19 MLS teams to sign players to represent them team during a video game competition that will culminate with the winner being award the eMLS cup. The inaugural event will be held in April at the Boston Convention and Exhibition...

