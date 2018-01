Class Action Group Of The Year: Susman Godfrey

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 3:50 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP continued to push for victories in class actions varying from auto parts purchasers to film animators in the past year, proving the firm's role as a litigation powerhouse and landing it among Law360's Class Action Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm has racked up a number of victories in the past year — from helming broad multidistrict litigation in In Re: Automotive Parts Antitrust Litigation to copyright claims against companies like Spotify and Sirius XM — without a dedicated class action group....

