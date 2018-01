Fed. Circ. Junks Exmark's $24M Lawn Mower Patent Trial Win

Law360, Los Angeles (January 12, 2018, 10:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday tossed Exmark’s $24 million trial win on claims that Briggs & Stratton infringed its lawn mower patent, finding both that Exmark failed to connect its proposed royalty rate with the actual facts of the case and that Exmark’s patent might be invalid.



In a 33-page ruling, a three-judge panel partially granted Briggs & Stratton Power Product Group LLC’s appeal of six separate decisions at the trial court level in the case over Exmark’s patent, most notably finding that U.S. District Judge...

To view the full article, register now.