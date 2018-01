7th Circ. Upholds CEO's Conviction In Biodiesel Tax Plot

Law360, Chicago (January 12, 2018, 3:30 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday upheld the conviction of the former CEO of an Indiana petroleum company charged in a tax fraud scheme based on the sale of biodiesel, saying prosecutors had more than enough evidence to prove he knew what was going on.



There was plenty to support an Indiana federal jury’s finding that Jeffrey Wilson, who was board chairman and CEO of Imperial Petroleum Inc. between 2010 and 2011, had lied to investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and government investigators, the appellate...

