CSX Overcharged Mich. Utility On Coal Shipments, STB Says

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Surface Transportation Board determined Thursday that railroad giant CSX Transportation Inc. overcharged Michigan's public utility to ship coal from Chicago, Illinois, to a Michigan generating station, saying CSX will have to pay reparations in a complex rate dispute covering a key freight rail corridor.



The STB, the nation’s economic rail regulator, issued a nearly 300-page decision on a rate challenge that Consumers Energy Co., the public utility that serves 1.8 million Michigan residents and businesses, filed in 2015 contending the rates that CSX charged the...

To view the full article, register now.