International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP convinced courts around the world to enforce a $1.3 billion arbitration award for NTT DoCoMo Inc. in a high-stakes contract dispute last year, landing it a spot on Law360's International Arbitration Groups of the Year for a second year in a row.



One of the largest victories secured by Skadden's international litigation and arbitration group came in October, when Tata Sons — the holding company of the Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group — paid out a $1.3 billion arbitration...

