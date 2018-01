Mich. Court Affirms Dentist’s Trial Win In Malpractice Case

Law360, San Jose (January 16, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Michigan appellate court has affirmed a verdict clearing a dentist of malpractice in a case brought by a woman claiming a procedure removing her upper teeth had changed her appearance and caused bone loss, saying the patient hadn’t shown the pertinence of evidence excluded from trial.



In a per curiam decision Thursday, a three-judge panel affirmed the trial court’s decision to exclude evidence plaintiff Susan Iskenderian sought to put before the jury in her dental malpractice case against Dr. Lindsey Wurtzel. The trial court had...

