11th Circ. Says Seaquarium Orca Not Harmed By Conditions

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday upheld a district court’s ruling that the Miami Seaquarium’s treatment of a captive orca named Lolita doesn’t seriously threaten her life, dealing a loss to animal rights groups that argued the creature’s captivity is illegal under the Endangered Species Act.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Orca Network and Howard Garrett sued the Florida wildlife park in 2015 over Lolita’s living conditions, alleging she is confined to the world’s smallest orca tank, is displayed without protection...

To view the full article, register now.