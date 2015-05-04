Employment Roundup: 3 Things You May Have Missed

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- In the first two weeks of 2018, a heterosexual woman lost her suit alleging her LGBT boss illegally fired her over an anti-trans post on Facebook, and a gay advertising executive settled a high-profile discrimination case that set the stage for the Second Circuit to rethink its interpretation of whether Title VII covers sexual orientation bias. Here, Law360 looks at three recent developments employment attorneys might have missed.



Woman Loses Bias Suit Over Heterosexuality



A Louisiana magistrate judge on Jan. 2 dismissed a suit by plaintiff...

