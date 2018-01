Dem Ire, GOP Dodge On Trump Meeting Roil DACA Hearing

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:14 PM EST) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., encouraged Congress to get back on track with negotiations over a bipartisan legislative replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday after President Donald Trump reportedly made derogatory remarks about immigrants from “shithole countries.”



Graham tried to shift the focus of the hearing to the terms of a potential deal. He said an immediate deal should include a “reasonable down payment on border security,” a way to “deal with the DACA population fairly and...

To view the full article, register now.