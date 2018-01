Caesars Palace Wins Sanction On Gambler Facing $3M Debt

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Caesars Palace has won a sanctions bid in Nevada federal court Thursday after a gambler who allegedly owes the casino $3 million failed to show up to scheduled depositions, with the court awarding the casino its expenses including attorneys’ fees.



The court granted Caesars Palace’s motion for discovery sanctions based on U.S. Magistrate Judge George Foley Jr.’s recommendation, which establishes that the gambler, Andrew P. Michael, didn’t have enough money to pay the $3 million credit obligation on seven dates in 2014 and on three dates...

