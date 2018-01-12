3 Charged In $6.3M Car Dealership Embezzlement Scheme

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- Three California men were arrested Friday for their alleged role in the embezzlement of $6.3 million through Sonnen Motorcars, which owns three car dealerships, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Amir Bakhtiari, a manager at the car dealerships, Arlette Casino, who controlled Sonnen but was not a majority owner, and Austin Caba, who allegedly ran a fake advertising vendor, were each charged with several counts, including wire fraud, and face up to decades in prison if convicted, according to the DOJ.



“Bakhtiari allegedly used his...

