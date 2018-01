Justices To Hear Chinese Vitamin C Price-Fixing Case

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 3:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it would hear the appeal of a decision vacating a $147 million judgment against two Chinese companies over allegations they fixed prices for vitamin C, taking up a question about whether a foreign government’s characterization of its own law is conclusive.



In an order list on Friday, the high court granted certiorari for a petition from vitamin C importers Animal Science Products Inc. and the Ranis Co. Inc. The companies are looking to overturn a Second Circuit ruling in...

