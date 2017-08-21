High Court To Review Tribal Fishing Rights Ruling

By Adam Lidgett

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the state of Washington’s challenge to a Ninth Circuit decision ordering the state to replace hundreds of culverts to protect tribal salmon fishing rights.

The high court granted Washington’s certiorari petition concerning a Ninth Circuit panel’s June 2016 ruling that the culverts — built when roads cross a river or stream — degrade fish habitat and decimate fish populations, in violation of federal treaties with several tribes.

As is customary, the justices’ decision appeared in a list...
Case Information

Case Title

Washington, Petitioner v. United States, et al.


Case Number

17-269

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

August 21, 2017

Government Agencies

