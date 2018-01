High Court To Hear Ex-CEO's Appeal Over GE Legal Tab

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear the appeal of an unusual two-judge Fifth Circuit panel decision that ordered a former trucking company CEO to pay about $5 million in legal fees that General Electric Capital Corp. incurred in the bankruptcy resulting from the CEO's fraud.



The high court accepted a certiorari petition from Sergio Lagos that argued there was an “intractable” 7-1 circuit split on the question of whether federal law allows restitution orders to cover the costs of private investigations and...

To view the full article, register now.