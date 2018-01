Justices To Hear Immigrant’s Appeal Over Removal Condition

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear the appeal of a Brazilian native seeking the resolution of a circuit split surrounding the implementation of the so-called stop-time rule, which relates to the period an immigrant must continuously reside in the U.S. to be eligible for removal cancelation.



In an order list, the high court said it will take up the appeal filed by Wescley Fonseca Pereira, who has argued that, in his case, the First Circuit relied on the incorrect administrative precedent of the...

