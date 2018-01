9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Suit Over HP's $11B Autonomy Buy

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action accusing the retirement plan review committee of Hewlett-Packard Co. and others of failing to disclose problems relating to HP's disastrous $11 billion purchase of Autonomy Corp., finding that the concealed data presented by the class was inconsistent with the whistleblower information that ultimately altered the purchase price.



U.S. Circuit Judges M. Margaret McKeown and Mary H. Murguia ruled in favor of the district court's decision, saying that the putative class' theory regarding questionable...

