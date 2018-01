Unlicensed NY Surgeon Indicted Over $1.3M Disability Fraud

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- A doctor accused of performing more than 60 plastic surgeries on patients after losing his license was also indicted Friday on new charges that he ran a $1.3 million disability insurance and welfare fraud scheme, the New York Attorney General’s Office announced.



Brad Jacobs, who was previously indicted in New York County in November with an alleged co-conspirator for allegedly practicing medicine without a license, is now facing an additional 21-count indictment in Nassau County, according to the state attorney general, with prosecutors claiming that Jacobs...

