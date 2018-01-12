VW, Porsche Cut $235M Canadian Emissions Deal

Law360, San Francisco (January 12, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- Volkswagen Canada, Audi and Porsche have agreed to pay CA$293 million ($235 million) to resolve class claims alleging they rigged vehicles to cheat emissions tests and to end the Competition Bureau’s probe into their marketing practices, tacking millions onto the $25 billion that Volkswagen has already agreed to pay in settlements over its vehicles' emissions, the bureau announced Friday.



If approved by the courts, the settlement will divvy up CA$290.5 million between 20,000 Canadian drivers and lessees of certain 3.0-liter diesel vehicles in buyback, repair and...

