Arbitrator Promised Win For Fees, Ill. Regulator Says

Law360, Chicago (January 12, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Chicago arbitrator allegedly told attorneys involved in a dispute over a law business that he would decide in their favor if they brought a related case to him, according to a complaint from the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.



After David J. Gubbins was hired to arbitrate a dispute between a law firm and two of its former attorneys over claims they stole business, he urged counsel for the firm to bring him another case by telling them it would result in a decision...

