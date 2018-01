GE Gets $3M Award Confirmed Against Fridge Maker, Seller

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday confirmed a $3 million arbitral award that General Electric Co. won against a manufacturer and a seller in a dispute concerning their contractual obligation to indemnify GE in a lawsuit over damage that an allegedly defective refrigerator caused.



U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan confirmed an arbitration panel’s February award that ordered Taiwan-based Sampo Corp. and China-based Sampo Enterprise Co. Ltd. to pay $3,051,817 to GE. Judge Nathan found the two companies were contractually obligated to indemnify GE with...

