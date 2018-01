Ex-Bankrate VP Gets 5 Years Despite Cooperating With Gov't

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 10:45 PM EST) -- A Miami federal judge Friday handed a five-year prison sentence to a former Bankrate Inc. vice president of finance who admitted he schemed to lie about the rate-shopping company’s finances after he asked for leniency, citing his plan to testify against his former boss at an upcoming trial.



Hyunjin Lerner’s request for a prison sentence at less than the five-year maximum fell on deaf ears as U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore threw the book at him.



Lerner settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

To view the full article, register now.