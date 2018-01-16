Expert Analysis

Severe Weather Events Create Insurance Dilemmas

By Edward Murphy January 16, 2018, 12:50 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 12:50 PM EST) -- Whether you agree with former Vice President Al Gore’s position from “An Inconvenient Truth,” or if you believe that global warming and climate change are just a myth, there is one inescapable reality. Severe weather events and natural catastrophes are on the rise. Who can forget the images of Hurricane Katrina from 2005 or the effects of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 or the more recent devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017? And being a Bay Area native, I was shocked by the intensity and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular