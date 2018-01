Court Upholds Lifetime Ban For Match-Fixing Soccer Ref

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal lodged by a referee involved in a soccer match-fixing scandal following a controversial game between South Africa and Senegal, upholding the lifetime ban FIFA imposed on the Ghanaian, the international soccer organization said Monday.



The court confirmed the decision against match official Joseph Odartei Lamptey, who was banned in September following an investigation by FIFA’s Disciplinary and Appeal Committees into South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal in November 2016.



Lamptey called a nonexistent handball against Senegal defender...

