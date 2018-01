HSBC, BofA, Others Hit With Suit Over Canadian Rate-Rigging

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- Nine major banks, including Bank of America, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Canada, have been accused in a new lawsuit of conspiring to rig a benchmark interest rate linked to the cost of borrowing Canadian dollars so that they could boost their profits from certain related financial instruments.



In a proposed class action filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, a Colorado pension fund claimed that the lenders and their investment bank subsidiaries collectively worked to drive down the so-called Canadian Dealer Offered Rate, or CDOR,...

