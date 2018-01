Justices Won’t Hear Fla. Firm's Tribal Immunity Case

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take Lewis Tein PL’s bid to overturn a Florida appeals court ruling that the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida didn’t have to face malicious prosecution claims because of its tribal sovereign immunity, locking a win for the tribe in place.



The denial of the law firm’s petition for a writ of certiorari means that a unanimous August decision by Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal will stand. That ruling said a lower court had made a mistake...

