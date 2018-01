Indorama Offers $10M For M&G’s W.Va. Plant, $5M DIP Loan

Law360, Wilmington (January 16, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- M&G Polymers USA LLC named an affiliate of global chemical company Indorama Ventures late Friday as the Delaware Chapter 11 stalking horse bidder for the company’s West Virginia and Ohio sites, in a deal that includes a $10 million purchase offer and $5 million bankruptcy loan.



The motion for court approval was the first of an anticipated two-step sale process, with parent company M&G USA Corp. taking bids through March 6 for its unfinished Corpus Christi, Texas, plant as part of a $1.7 billion overall bankruptcy....

