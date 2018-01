Smith Stratton Joins Dilworth Paxson In Like-Minded Merger

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 16, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based Dilworth Paxson LLP has acquired Princeton, New Jersey's Smith Stratton in a deal that the firms' leaders said Tuesday would serve a growing roster of pharmaceutical clients and combine similar cultures in which success is measured in terms of client satisfaction.



Dilworth Paxson, which also has offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and other locations outside Pennsylvania, had been looking to expand its footprint to the Princeton area to accommodate its increasing number of pharmaceutical clients in that region, according to Chairman and CEO Ajay...

