Senate Starts Gov’t Spying Debate Despite Privacy Objections

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Senate started the process to renew a key National Security Agency international spying authority Tuesday, despite objections from a bipartisan group of senators over privacy concerns.



Tuesday’s 60-38 vote to start debate on the six-year reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act comes after months of advocacy from a bipartisan group of senators to overhaul the program that nearly derailed Tuesday’s vote. The program was originally slated to sunset at the end of last year, but Congress temporarily extended the authority while...

To view the full article, register now.