Pa. Appeals Court Urged To Ax Sunoco Pipeline Challenge

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 7, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- An attorney for Sunoco Inc. urged a Pennsylvania appeals court during oral arguments Wednesday to throw out a “bizarre” lawsuit from an environmental group challenging the company’s ability to use eminent domain to seize land for its controversial Mariner East pipeline.



Robert Byer, an attorney with Duane Morris LLP representing Sunoco Pipeline LP, told an en banc Commonwealth Court panel in Pittsburgh that the Clean Air Council was attempting to attack a state regulator’s decision allowing the company to take advantage of eminent domain power through...

