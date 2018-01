Cobra, Engineering Cos. Settle $18M Hydropower Plant Row

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Spanish construction firm on Friday dropped its efforts to throw out an $18 million arbitration award issued to an Italian company over a contract dispute on a Guatemalan hydroelectric project after the two sides told a Florida federal judge they’d settled.



In a two-page motion, Spanish company Cobra Infraestructuras Hidraulicas SA and Italian engineering and construction firm Societa Esecuzione Lavori Idraulici SPA and Seli Obras Subterraneas SA voluntarily dismissed the suit, a motion U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams later approved on Friday. The companies did...

To view the full article, register now.