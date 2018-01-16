King & Spalding Adds Kirkland Bankruptcy Partner in Chicago

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP on Tuesday announced that a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP restructuring partner has become the fifth partner to join its new Chicago office.



Bradley T. Giordano has joined the firm's financial restructuring practice and brings particular expertise in energy and health care, the firm said in a news release.



“Brad is known to be a savvy problem solver in the restructuring world, plus he has a Rolodex of relationships that make him a natural addition to the firm’s financial restructuring practice,” practice...

