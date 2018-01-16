King & Spalding Adds Kirkland Bankruptcy Partner in Chicago
Bradley T. Giordano has joined the firm's financial restructuring practice and brings particular expertise in energy and health care, the firm said in a news release.
“Brad is known to be a savvy problem solver in the restructuring world, plus he has a Rolodex of relationships that make him a natural addition to the firm’s financial restructuring practice,” practice...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login