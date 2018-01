Tech-Focused SPAC Nebula Acquisition Closes $275M IPO

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- Nebula Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company advised by private equity firm True Wind Capital, closed on a $275 million initial public offering Tuesday, raising money that is intended to help acquire a technology business.



San Francisco-based Nebula Acquisition said its offering included the sale of an additional 2.5 million units at $10 each to the IPO underwriters, known as the overallotment option, atop the base offering of 25 million units that priced at $10 each last week. Total proceeds amounted to $275 million....

